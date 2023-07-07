Friends, family pay respects to Mario Dumaual

MULTIMEDIA

Friends, family pay respects to journalist Mario Dumaual

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Friends and family attend mass and pay their respects during the wake for entertainment journalist Mario Dumaual at the Loyola Memorial Chapel in Quezon City on Friday. The veteran journalist known as the 'reporter to the stars' passed away at the age of 64 on July 5.