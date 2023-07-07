Home  >  Life

Friends, family pay respects to journalist Mario Dumaual

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 07 2023 11:20 PM

Friends, family pay respects to Mario Dumaual

Friends and family attend mass and pay their respects during the wake for entertainment journalist Mario Dumaual at the Loyola Memorial Chapel in Quezon City on Friday. The veteran journalist known as the 'reporter to the stars' passed away at the age of 64 on July 5. 

