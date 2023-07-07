Friends, family pay respects to Mario Dumaual

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Friends, family pay respects to journalist Mario Dumaual Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 07 2023 11:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Friends and family attend mass and pay their respects during the wake for entertainment journalist Mario Dumaual at the Loyola Memorial Chapel in Quezon City on Friday. The veteran journalist known as the 'reporter to the stars' passed away at the age of 64 on July 5. Mario Dumaual, reporter to the stars, leaves trailblazing legacy PANOORIN: Mario Dumaual sa mata ng mga Star Patroller Mario Dumaual inalala ng mga nakapanayam mula sa showbiz Celebrities, media personalities pay tribute to Mario Dumaual Read More: Mario Dumaual wake journalist /spotlight/07/07/23/ai-robots-tell-un-conference-they-could-run-the-world/sports/07/07/23/volleyball-poland-italy-keep-winning-form/sports/07/07/23/pba-on-tour-san-miguel-blows-away-tnt/video/entertainment/07/07/23/benben-moira-nasa-london-na-para-sa-1mx-music-festival/video/entertainment/07/07/23/panoorin-mario-dumaual-sa-mata-ng-mga-star-patroller