Textile art and tapestries on exhibit

MULTIMEDIA

'Busisi' highlights woven wonders

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Mallgoers check the textile art and tapestries exhibit by Filipino artist and designer Patis Tesoro entitled "Busisi" at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City on Thursday. The exhibit of the advocate for indigenous and traditional Filipino fashion will run until July 14.