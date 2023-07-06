Home  >  Life

Balloons take flight in Barcelona

Siu Wu, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 06 2023 11:48 PM

European Balloon Festival begins in Barcelona

Hot air balloons fly over the city of Igualada during the opening of the European Balloon Festival, in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday The festival runs from July 06 to 09 

