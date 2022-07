World Chocolate Fair opens in Pasay

MULTIMEDIA

Artisanal treats on display at S Maison x Auro World Chocolate Fair

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Various products and treats made with locally made chocolate go for sale and on display at the S Maison x Auro World Chocolate Fair in Pasay City on Wednesday, ahead of World Chocolate Day. The event runs July 6 to 10 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.