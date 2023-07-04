Macao marks Feast of Na Tcha

MULTIMEDIA

Macao's Feast of Na Tcha returns after COVID-19 hiatus

Eduardo Leal, AFP

Children dressed as deities take part in a procession in front of the Ruins of St. Paul during celebrations marking the Feast of Na Tcha in Macau on Tuesday. The Taoist festival, traditionally held every 18th day of the fifth month of the lunar calendar, makes its return after a three-year COVID-19 hiatus.