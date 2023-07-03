Home  >  Life

Walking on a tightrope

Quique Garcia, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 03 2023 07:50 PM

French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin walks along a 350-meter narrow cable in both directions from two buildings between the Placa Catalunya (Catalonia Square) and Passeig de Gracia (Gracia Avenue), during a show on Sunday as part of the Grec Festival held in Barcelona, Spain.

