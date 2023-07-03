Home  >  Life

Hummingbird hospital in Mexico

Mario Guzman, EPA-EFE

Posted at Jul 03 2023 10:00 AM

Rescuing hummingbirds in Mexico

Catia Lattouf de Arida poses with hummingbirds during an interview in Mexico City, Mexico in this photo issued Sunday. For more than a decade, Catia Lattouf de Arida has dedicated her life to rescuing and caring for injured and orphaned hummingbirds in her small apartment, which she has set up as a hummingbird 'hospital.' She later releases the birds as a way of expressing her respect and love to the life of these little animals. 

