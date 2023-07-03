Rescuing hummingbirds in Mexico

MULTIMEDIA
Hummingbird hospital in Mexico
Mario Guzman, EPA-EFE
Posted at Jul 03 2023 10:00 AM
Catia Lattouf de Arida poses with hummingbirds during an interview in Mexico City, Mexico in this photo issued Sunday. For more than a decade, Catia Lattouf de Arida has dedicated her life to rescuing and caring for injured and orphaned hummingbirds in her small apartment, which she has set up as a hummingbird 'hospital.' She later releases the birds as a way of expressing her respect and love to the life of these little animals.
- /news/07/03/23/abotiz-denies-buying-majority-stake-airasia-philippines
- /entertainment/07/03/23/1mx-london-artists-maymay-janine-moira-at-johnny-paano-na-discover
- /business/07/03/23/business-confidence-among-japans-big-manufacturers-improves
- /overseas/07/03/23/majority-of-japan-universities-bolster-anti-cult-measures-survey
- /news/07/03/23/75-years-ng-nhs-kuwento-ng-pinoy-nurses-sa-uk-tampok-sa-exhibits-at-libro