Statue maker shows support for new President, VP

Life-size statue maker shows support for Marcos-Duterte with collectible toys
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 02 2022 04:57 PM
Life-size statue maker Jerry Santos polishes collectible toys he created fashioned after the image of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte in his shop in Manila on Saturday. The statues were made to show his support for Marcos and Duterte and will be sold for P12,000 each.
