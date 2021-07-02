MULTIMEDIA

Remembering Princess Di

Jonathan Brady, POOL / AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the public view a statue of Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London on Friday, a day after Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex unveiled the statue. Princes William and Harry set aside their differences on July 1, 2021, and unveiled a new statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.