Taipei Tattoo Show kicks off

MULTIMEDIA

Getting new ink in Taipei

Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Tattoo artists draw designs during the Taipei Tattoo Show 2023 in New Taipei city, Taiwan on Friday. More than 200 exhibitors are participating at this year's Tattoo expo taking place from June 30 to July 2 that draws both domestic and international tattoo fans.