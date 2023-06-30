Taipei Tattoo Show kicks off

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Getting new ink in Taipei Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE Posted at Jun 30 2023 06:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Tattoo artists draw designs during the Taipei Tattoo Show 2023 in New Taipei city, Taiwan on Friday. More than 200 exhibitors are participating at this year's Tattoo expo taking place from June 30 to July 2 that draws both domestic and international tattoo fans. Read More: Taipei Tattoo Show tattoo convention Taiwan tattoo /news/06/30/23/dswd-to-rescue-the-homeless-under-new-program/entertainment/06/30/23/dimples-romana-proud-to-empower-women-in-iron-heart/entertainment/06/30/23/unbreak-my-heart-ost-hilom-by-moira-is-now-out/entertainment/06/30/23/richard-gutierrez-excited-for-new-season-of-iron-heart/entertainment/06/30/23/marco-gumabao-cristine-reyes-team-up-for-series