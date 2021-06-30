Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Taking photos with restive Taal Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 30 2021 09:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Visitors take pictures at a view point overlooking Taal Volcano in Bgy. Buso-buso in Laurel Batangas on Wednesday. Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 2, signifying "increased unrest" that warns of a probable magmatic activity that may or may not lead to an eruption, according to the Phivolcs. Taal volcanic smog spreads to Metro Manila, nearby provinces Amid smog in capital region, gov't urged to improve 'outdated' air quality monitoring Read More: Taal Volcano Laurel Batangas Brgy Buso-buso volcano Alert Level 2 volcanic fog multimedia multimedia photos /video/news/07/02/21/subic-clark-railway-contractor-ordered-to-find-alternative-solution-to-address-mangrove-concerns/spotlight/07/02/21/explainer-what-is-phreatomagmatic-eruption/business/07/02/21/richard-branson-trip-to-space-rival-jeff-bezos/business/07/02/21/binance-crypto-exchange-scrutiny-uk/overseas/07/02/21/trudeau-urges-filipino-canadians-to-run-for-public-office