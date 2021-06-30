Home  >  Life

Taking photos with restive Taal

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 30 2021 09:43 PM

Visitors take pictures at a view point overlooking Taal Volcano in Bgy. Buso-buso in Laurel Batangas on Wednesday. Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 2, signifying "increased unrest" that warns of a probable magmatic activity that may or may not lead to an eruption, according to the Phivolcs. 

