Taking photos with restive Taal

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Visitors take pictures at a view point overlooking Taal Volcano in Bgy. Buso-buso in Laurel Batangas on Wednesday. Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 2, signifying "increased unrest" that warns of a probable magmatic activity that may or may not lead to an eruption, according to the Phivolcs.