Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

'Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition' set to open in Manila

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 28 2023 06:54 PM

Exhibit of Michelangelo's frescoes set to open in PH

Visitors look at true-to-scale photographs of Michaelangelo’s frescoes in the Sistine Chapel during a press conference on Wednesday for the upcoming exhibit “Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” at Estancia Mall in Pasig. The exhibit, which was previously held in Melbourne, Shanghai, London, and other major cities around the world, will run from July 1 to September 30. 

Read More:  Sistine Chapel   Michaelangelo   fresco   Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition  