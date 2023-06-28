Exhibit of Michelangelo's frescoes set to open in PH

MULTIMEDIA
'Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition' set to open in Manila
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 28 2023 06:54 PM
Visitors look at true-to-scale photographs of Michaelangelo’s frescoes in the Sistine Chapel during a press conference on Wednesday for the upcoming exhibit “Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition” at Estancia Mall in Pasig. The exhibit, which was previously held in Melbourne, Shanghai, London, and other major cities around the world, will run from July 1 to September 30.
