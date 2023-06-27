Home  >  Life

Mass commitment ceremony in Olongapo City

Jun Dumaguing, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 27 2023 07:43 PM

Same-sex couples' wedding

Five same-sex couples kiss after taking part in a mass commitment ceremony officiated by the LGBTS Christian Church at the Subic Park Hotel in Olongapo City on Tuesday. The wedding is part of the LGBTQIA+ community's celebration of Pride Month. 

