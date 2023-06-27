Same-sex couples' wedding

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Mass commitment ceremony in Olongapo City Jun Dumaguing, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 27 2023 07:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Five same-sex couples kiss after taking part in a mass commitment ceremony officiated by the LGBTS Christian Church at the Subic Park Hotel in Olongapo City on Tuesday. The wedding is part of the LGBTQIA+ community's celebration of Pride Month. Read More: LGBTQIA+ pride wedding Pride Month Pride 2023 /video/news/06/27/23/nutrition-feeding-program-planong-isagawa-ni-gadon/news/06/27/23/teachers-group-files-complaint-before-ilo-over-red-tagging/overseas/06/27/23/japan-muling-nagbigay-ng-scholarship-program-para-sa-mga-pinoy/video/news/06/27/23/mga-tayaan-pinilahan-dahil-sa-ultra-lotto-658-jackpot/video/business/06/27/23/inflation-malaking-hamon-sa-ekonomiya-sa-unang-taon-ni-marcos-jr