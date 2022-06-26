PH bet is Miss International Queen 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Fuschia Anne Ravena of the Philippines is Miss International Queen 2022

Narong Sangnak, EPA-EFE

Viber

New 'Miss International Queen 2022', Miss Philippines Fuschia Anne Ravena (center), is congratulated by first runner-up Miss Colombia Jasmine Jimenez (left) and second runner-up Miss France Aela Chanel (right) during the transgender beauty contest in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, Saturday. Contestants from 23 countries were participating in the annual beauty contest for transgender women, which aims to promote the tourism industry in the resort city of Pattaya and create a positive image of transgender people, and at the same time celebrating the pride month.