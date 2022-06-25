QC holds Pride Festival

MULTIMEDIA

Love wins in QC Pride Festival

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual (LGBTQIA+) community attend the QC Pride Festival held at the Quezon Memorial Circle on Saturday. The local government unit estimated around 30,000 attendees for this year’s pride festival which includes small businesses expo, HIV testing, COVID-19 vaccinations, and the traditional pride march in the afternoon.