LGBTQIA+ community, allies, hold Manila Pride March

MULTIMEDIA
LGBTQIA+ community, allies, hold rainbow flags high
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 24 2023 07:19 PM
People hold rainbow flags as members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community participate in the 2023 Manila Pride March themed “Samo’t saring Lakas, Sama-sama sa Landas” in Circuit Makati on Saturday. The march aims to provide safe, informed, intersectional, educational, and empowering spaces for members of the LGBTQIA+ community.
- /video/life/06/24/23/tao-po-70-anyos-na-lola-nagsisilbing-fitspiration
- /video/life/06/24/23/pauline-amelinckx-handa-na-para-sa-miss-supranational
- /video/news/06/24/23/act-umalma-sa-umanoy-pag-profile-sa-kanila-ng-deped
- /video/life/06/24/23/lgbt-groups-nagsama-sama-para-sa-taunang-pride-march
- /video/news/06/24/23/presyo-ng-langis-muling-tataas-sa-martes