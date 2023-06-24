LGBTQIA+ community, allies, hold Manila Pride March

MULTIMEDIA

LGBTQIA+ community, allies, hold rainbow flags high

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

People hold rainbow flags as members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community participate in the 2023 Manila Pride March themed “Samo’t saring Lakas, Sama-sama sa Landas” in Circuit Makati on Saturday. The march aims to provide safe, informed, intersectional, educational, and empowering spaces for members of the LGBTQIA+ community.