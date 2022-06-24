'Taong Putik' celebrate St. John the Baptist feast day

MULTIMEDIA

Nueva Ecija's 'Taong Putik' mark feast day of St. John the Baptist

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Catholic devotees covered in mud and dried leaves light candles and pray at the gates of a church in a ritual before dawn to mark the feast day of Saint John the Baptist in Bibiclat, Aliaga in Nueva Ecija on Friday. The early morning ritual of the 'Taong Putik' is followed by a holy mass to honor Saint John the Baptist, as devotees give thanks for answered prayers and ask for continued blessings in life.

