Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Getting comfy at Big Bad Wolf

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 23 2023 11:30 PM

Big Bad Wolf begins

A child reads during the Big Bad Wolf book sale at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on Friday. Big Bad Wolf, which runs until July 3, is pledging 1,000 books to be distributed to Gawad Kalinga communities 

Read More:  Big Bad Wolf   Gawad Kalinga   books   reading  