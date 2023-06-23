Big Bad Wolf begins

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Getting comfy at Big Bad Wolf Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 23 2023 11:30 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A child reads during the Big Bad Wolf book sale at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on Friday. Big Bad Wolf, which runs until July 3, is pledging 1,000 books to be distributed to Gawad Kalinga communities Big Bad Wolf book sale joins forces with Gawad Kalinga Read More: Big Bad Wolf Gawad Kalinga books reading /life/06/23/23/oxford-english-dictionarys-word-of-the-day-bakla/overseas/06/23/23/selebrasyon-ng-araw-ng-kalayaan-sa-spain-at-greece/news/06/23/23/comelec-higit-25000-voter-records-inalis/news/06/23/23/bucor-director-nagbabala-sa-mga-masasangkot-sa-anomalya/news/06/23/23/brain-drain-hinahanapan-ng-solusyon-ng-doh-herbosa