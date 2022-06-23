Home  >  Life

In Chichay's family, nobody goes hungry

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 23 2022 04:46 PM | Updated as of Jun 23 2022 05:06 PM

Food for family pet Chichay

Family pet Chichay eats lunch with her 'parents' Catalino and Cirilia Garcia, as they take a noontime break inside their jeepney, at the Roces Circle  in Quezon City on Thursday. Despite a drop in their earnings due to increasing fuel prices, Cirilia said “everybody in the family gets to eat” while sharing some parts of their lunch consisting of rice and misua to Chichay. 

