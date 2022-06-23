Food for family pet Chichay

MULTIMEDIA
In Chichay's family, nobody goes hungry
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 23 2022 04:46 PM | Updated as of Jun 23 2022 05:06 PM
Family pet Chichay eats lunch with her 'parents' Catalino and Cirilia Garcia, as they take a noontime break inside their jeepney, at the Roces Circle in Quezon City on Thursday. Despite a drop in their earnings due to increasing fuel prices, Cirilia said “everybody in the family gets to eat” while sharing some parts of their lunch consisting of rice and misua to Chichay.
