MULTIMEDIA
'Spider-Man' meets the Pope
Remo Casilli, Reuters
Posted at Jun 23 2021 06:17 PM
Pope Francis receives a mask from a person dressed as Spider-Man after the general audience, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, at the Vatican on Wednesday. The man in the costume is 27-year old Mattia Villardita from Northern Italy and was given a seat in the VIP section for his work dressing in superhero costumes and visiting sick children in hospitals.
