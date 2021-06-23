MULTIMEDIA

CCP celebrates Pride Month

The Cultural Center of the Philippines Main Building is bathed in colors of the rainbow to show show support for the LGBTQIA+ community and advocate for gender equality and inclusivity during Pride Month celebration on Wednesday. The light shows will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. until the end of the month everyday except Mondays and during inclement weather.