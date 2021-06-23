Home > Life MULTIMEDIA CCP celebrates Pride Month ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 23 2021 11:27 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Cultural Center of the Philippines Main Building is bathed in colors of the rainbow to show show support for the LGBTQIA+ community and advocate for gender equality and inclusivity during Pride Month celebration on Wednesday. The light shows will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. until the end of the month everyday except Mondays and during inclement weather. Read More: Cultural Center of the Philippines CCP LGBTQIA+ Pride Month multimedia multimedia photos /news/06/24/21/iloilo-city-received-in-full-covid-19-vaccine-allocation-doh/news/06/23/21/10-areas-outside-ncr-plus-8-among-priorities-for-covid-19-vaccine-distribution-malacaang/news/06/23/21/deputy-city-prosecutor-patay-sa-pamamaril-sa-apayao/news/06/23/21/bayanihan-2-extension-bayanihan-3-may-be-tackled-in-malacaang-thursday/news/06/23/21/lolo-patay-matapos-umawat-sa-away-sa-iloilo