CCP celebrates Pride Month

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 23 2021 11:27 PM

The Cultural Center of the Philippines Main Building is bathed in colors of the rainbow to show show support for the LGBTQIA+ community and advocate for gender equality and inclusivity during Pride Month celebration on Wednesday. The light shows will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. until the end of the month everyday except Mondays and during inclement weather. 

