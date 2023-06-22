MULTIMEDIA

Taiwan marks Duanwu Festival

Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

Revelers paddle as they participate in a dragon boat race to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in Taipei, Taiwan on Thursday. The Dragon Boat Festival, also named Duanwu Festival, falls on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar in honor of Qu Yuan, an ancient Chinese poet and statesman.