The Grand Dame of Manila set for return

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 22 2021 10:06 PM | Updated as of Jun 22 2021 10:07 PM

Workers put the finishing touches on ongoing restoration work at the Metropolitan Theater in Manila on Tuesday, a day before its soft opening and in time for the city’s upcoming 450th founding anniversary. The art deco building has been undergoing restoration work since 2015 and was originally scheduled to open on Independence Day but was delayed due to COVID-19. 

 

