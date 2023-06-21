MULTIMEDIA
Mind and body in unison through yoga
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 21 2023 11:11 AM
Yoga enthusiasts flex their body and mind during the celebration of the International Day of Yoga at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Wednesday. The event, spearheaded by the Embassy of India, aims to promote good mental and physical health of people through yoga as well as spread peace in the world.
