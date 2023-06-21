Home  >  Life

The joy of skateboarding

Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

Posted at Jun 21 2023 03:47 PM

Go Skateboarding Day 2023

A youth performs a trick on a skateboard during a gathering to celebrate Go Skateboarding Day in Manila on Wednesday. First organized by the International Association of Skateboard Companies (IASC) in 2004, the event aims to promote skateboarding as a sport and make it accessible through different events held in major cities around the world.

