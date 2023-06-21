Home > Life MULTIMEDIA The joy of skateboarding Jam Sta Rosa, AFP Posted at Jun 21 2023 03:47 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A youth performs a trick on a skateboard during a gathering to celebrate Go Skateboarding Day in Manila on Wednesday. First organized by the International Association of Skateboard Companies (IASC) in 2004, the event aims to promote skateboarding as a sport and make it accessible through different events held in major cities around the world. Read More: Go Skateboarding Day 2023 International Association of Skateboard Companies skateboarding /news/06/21/23/youtube-suspends-apollo-quiboloys-channel/spotlight/06/21/23/dont-steal-our-voices-dubbing-artists-confront-ai-threat/news/06/21/23/da-to-work-with-dswd-on-rollout-of-food-stamp-program/business/06/21/23/around-25m-removed-from-power-lifeline-subsidy-program-erc/entertainment/06/21/23/kuwento-ng-pagtanggap-ibinahagi-nina-enzo-at-mela