Go Skateboarding Day 2023

The joy of skateboarding

Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

A youth performs a trick on a skateboard during a gathering to celebrate Go Skateboarding Day in Manila on Wednesday. First organized by the International Association of Skateboard Companies (IASC) in 2004, the event aims to promote skateboarding as a sport and make it accessible through different events held in major cities around the world.