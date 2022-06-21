Pinoys celebrate International Day of Yoga

MULTIMEDIA

Yoga session held in mall for International Day of Yoga

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Participants join a yoga session in observance of the 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY), spearheaded by the Embassy of India, at the Music Hall of SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Tuesday. International Day of Yoga is being celebrated with the theme "Yoga for Humanity” to highlight the benefits of yoga as a holistic approach in alleviating suffering, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic.