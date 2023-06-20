MULTIMEDIA

UP students join Pride Month celebration

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Students paint a rainbow crosswalk near the College of Women and Gender Studies as part of Pride Month celebrations within University of the Philippines – Diliman Campus in Quezon City on Tuesday. Pride month traces its roots to the Stonewall Riot that took place on June 28, 1969, in New York City, after police raided a gay bar, triggering days of protest calling for recognition of gay rights.