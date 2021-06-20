Home  >  Life

'Vaccine nation'

Posted at Jun 20 2021 04:39 PM

Bikers and churchgoers walk past a street art along Gen. Luna Street in Intramuros, Manila on Sunday promoting COVID-19 vaccination. The mural was painted by Manila Street Love, a non-government organization that implements a mobile outreach program for the homeless, and those staying in temporary shelters due to sickness or rehabilitation in Manila. 

