‘Vaccine nation’
Posted at Jun 20 2021 04:39 PM
Bikers and churchgoers walk past a street art along Gen. Luna Street in Intramuros, Manila on Sunday promoting COVID-19 vaccination. The mural was painted by Manila Street Love, a non-government organization that implements a mobile outreach program for the homeless, and those staying in temporary shelters due to sickness or rehabilitation in Manila.
