Father’s Day under GCQ
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 20 2021 07:52 PM
Families stroll along the Manila Baywalk amid the general community quarantine on Sunday, Father's Day. Outdoor non-contact sports and other forms of exercise such as (but not limited to) walking, jogging, running, and biking are allowed. Provided, that the minimum public health standards such as the wearing of masks and the maintenance of social distancing protocols, and no sharing of equipment where applicable, are observed.
