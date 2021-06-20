MULTIMEDIA

Father’s Day under GCQ

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Families stroll along the Manila Baywalk amid the general community quarantine on Sunday, Father's Day. Outdoor non-contact sports and other forms of exercise such as (but not limited to) walking, jogging, running, and biking are allowed. Provided, that the minimum public health standards such as the wearing of masks and the maintenance of social distancing protocols, and no sharing of equipment where applicable, are observed.