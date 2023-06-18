MRT-3 honors fathers

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA MRT-3 celebrates Father’s Day Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 18 2023 02:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Loyal patrons of the Metro Rail Transit receive their token coffee mugs as MRT-3 North EDSA Station in Quezon City celebrates and honors fathers riding the trains on Father’s Day. Father’s Day is celebrated annually on third Sunday of June to honor fathers and father-like figures in the family. Read More: Father’s Day MRT-3 Metro Rail Transit /business/06/18/23/air-travel-expected-to-near-pre-covid-levels-in-2023/news/06/18/23/barmm-leaders-push-scrapping-provisions-of-electoral-code/sports/06/18/23/carlos-yulo-rules-vault-in-asian-championships/sports/06/18/23/golf-alido-guns-for-2nd-crown-in-forest-hills-classic/entertainment/06/18/23/meet-the-members-of-k-pop-group-treasures-sub-unit-t5