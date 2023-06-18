MRT-3 honors fathers

MULTIMEDIA

MRT-3 celebrates Father’s Day

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Loyal patrons of the Metro Rail Transit receive their token coffee mugs as MRT-3 North EDSA Station in Quezon City celebrates and honors fathers riding the trains on Father’s Day. Father’s Day is celebrated annually on third Sunday of June to honor fathers and father-like figures in the family.