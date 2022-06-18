Exhibit celebrates Jose Rizal’s 161st birth anniversary

MULTIMEDIA

Looking at ‘higanteng Rizal’

People look at a “higante” depicting Dr. Jose Rizal during the commemorative art fair at Museo ni Jose Rizal in Fort Santiago, Intramuros, Manila on Saturday. The three-day event celebrating the 161st birth anniversary of the national hero on June 19 features various works of art, a photography exhibit, and several activities.