Looking at ‘higanteng Rizal’

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 18 2022 12:03 PM

Exhibit celebrates Jose Rizal’s 161st birth anniversary

People look at a “higante” depicting Dr. Jose Rizal during the commemorative art fair at Museo ni Jose Rizal in Fort Santiago, Intramuros, Manila on Saturday. The three-day event celebrating the 161st birth anniversary of the national hero on June 19 features various works of art, a photography exhibit, and several activities.

