MULTIMEDIA
Grandma enjoys relaxed COVID-19 restrictions
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 18 2021 03:07 PM
Lola Maria, 94, joins a Zumba session at the Bacood Park in Sta. Mesa, Manila on Friday. People, including seniors, are now able to enjoy a bit of outdoor activity after the government declared Metro Manila and surrounding provinces under general community quarantine with varying degrees of restrictions until the end of June.
- /life/06/18/21/benben-mobile-legends-player-ohmyv33nus-to-lead-online-pride-event
- /news/06/18/21/philippine-coast-guard-sub-station-zambales
- /news/06/18/21/maskless-christmas-posible-kung-bibilisan-ang-covid-19-vaccination
- /life/06/18/21/what-to-expect-from-2021-big-bad-wolf-book-sale
- /sports/06/18/21/uaap-bo-perasol-still-maroons-coach-says-up