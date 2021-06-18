Home  >  Life

Grandma enjoys relaxed COVID-19 restrictions

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 18 2021 03:07 PM

Lola Maria, 94, joins a Zumba session at the Bacood Park in Sta. Mesa, Manila on Friday. People, including seniors, are now able to enjoy a bit of outdoor activity after the government declared Metro Manila and surrounding provinces under general community quarantine with varying degrees of restrictions until the end of June. 

