Farmers pack palay during Rural Workers Month

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Farmers gather palay to put into sacks after a day of drying in Brgy. San Juan in Morong, Rizal on Thursday during Rural Workers Month. Rural Workers Month, celebrated every June, aims to recognize the contributions of rural workers who, according to a report by the Philippine Statistics Authority released August 2020, received an average nominal daily pay of P331.10 in 2019.