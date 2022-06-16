Spending time with Binibining Pilipinas candidates

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA A day with Binibini candidates Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 16 2022 09:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidate Jane Darren Genobisa shares a light moment with a child during a charity event at the Araneta Fiesta Park in Cubao, Quezon City on Thursday. The event had candidates join some 30 orphans from the Chancery of the Diocese of Novaliches in unwinding at the new outdoor attraction. Read More: Binibining Pilipinas beauty queen Binibining Pilipinas 2022 Chancery of the Diocese of Novaliches Araneta Fiesta Park /entertainment/06/16/22/ivana-alawi-ipinaayos-ang-ilong-ng-kasambahay/video/entertainment/06/16/22/darna-mural-para-sa-frontliners-pinasinayaan-ng-cast/video/overseas/06/16/22/nambugbog-sa-pamilyang-pinoy-sa-amerika-pinaaaresto/sports/06/16/22/msc-2022-rsg-ph-outclasses-orange-esports/life/06/16/22/duterte-confers-8-new-national-artists-in-malacaang