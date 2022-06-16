Home  >  Life

A day with Binibini candidates

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Jun 16 2022

Spending time with Binibining Pilipinas candidates

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidate Jane Darren Genobisa shares a light moment with a child during a charity event at the Araneta Fiesta Park in Cubao, Quezon City on Thursday. The event had candidates join some 30 orphans from the Chancery of the Diocese of Novaliches in unwinding at the new outdoor attraction. 

