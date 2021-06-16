MULTIMEDIA

Pumping iron once again

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Customers exercise with masks on at a gym located inside a mall in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday, as gyms and non-contact sports venues are allowed to resume operations at a limited capacity in Metro Manila and Bulacan. Such facilities are allowed to operate at up to thirty percent capacity once they receive their safety seal certification from the Department of Trade and Industry.