Finding time to relax

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 enjoy the weather and spend time in an open park in Manila on Tuesday, a day before quarantine protocols in Metro Manila and Bulacan will revert to general community quarantine (GCQ) with “some restrictions” as announced by Malacañang. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that GCQ with some restrictions means gyms and indoor dining are permitted to operate up to 30% seating capacity, and may be increased to 40% if a safety seal from the Trade Department is obtained.