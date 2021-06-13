MULTIMEDIA
Gondola ride in Las Piñas
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jun 13 2021 05:08 PM
Visitors enjoy a gondola ride at the Palazzo Verde in Las Pinas City on Sunday. The events place, which offers both indoor and outdoor venue, recently re-opened to guests at 30 percent capacity as NCR Plus remains under general community quarantine with restrictions.
