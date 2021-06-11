Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Vaccine drive on horseback Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Reuters Posted at Jun 11 2021 04:54 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Health care workers ride horses past a makeshift shop during a COVID-19 vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday. India’s total COVID-19 case load is at 29.3 million with 360,079 deaths after reporting 3,409 deaths over the past 24 hours on Friday. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 vaccine vaccine drive Kashmir horse horseback /business/06/11/21/meralco-bill-increase-june-2021/news/06/11/21/philippines-overseas-absentee-voting-2022-modes/news/06/11/21/philippines-covid19-cases-update-june112021/entertainment/06/11/21/taylor-swift-sets-new-records-with-vinyl-release-of-evermore-album/entertainment/06/11/21/k-pop-group-bts-excited-to-visit-ph-anew