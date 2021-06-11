MULTIMEDIA

Vaccine drive on horseback

Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Reuters

Health care workers ride horses past a makeshift shop during a COVID-19 vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday. India’s total COVID-19 case load is at 29.3 million with 360,079 deaths after reporting 3,409 deaths over the past 24 hours on Friday.