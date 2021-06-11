Home  >  Life

Flowery tribute to Philippine Independence Day

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 11 2021 09:25 PM | Updated as of Jun 11 2021 09:26 PM

Flowery tribute to Philippine Independence Day

Workers pose for pictures in front of a Philippine flag themed flower installation at the Eastwood Central Plaza in Quezon City on Friday. Entrepreneurs residing in the city put up the installation made out of 8,000 roses and mums as a center piece of the venue where they showcase artisan products and handicrafts to promote Filipino creativity and artistry, a day before the commemoration of 123rd anniversary of Philippine Independence. 

