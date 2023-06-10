Easier access to government services

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Caravan brings government services closer to people Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 10 2023 01:22 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Performers dance during the opening of the Administrative Program and Service Caravan in Rizal Park, Manila on Saturday as part of the activities for the 125th Anniversary of the Proclamation of Philippine Independence. The caravan aims to make services from various government agencies more accessible to the public, and is set to be held in other parts of the country. Read More: Administrative Program and Service Caravan Philippine Independence Day government services cultural dance /news/06/10/23/rainy-long-weekend-over-wide-swaths-of-philippines/sports/06/10/23/pia-ildefonso-set-for-return-to-play-for-farm-fresh/sports/06/10/23/golf-singson-holds-off-rivals-for-valley-golf-crown/sports/06/10/23/football-filipinas-reach-highest-ever-fifa-ranking/spotlight/06/10/23/the-first-trans-woman-clergy-ordained-in-ph