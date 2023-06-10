Easier access to government services

MULTIMEDIA

Caravan brings government services closer to people

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Performers dance during the opening of the Administrative Program and Service Caravan in Rizal Park, Manila on Saturday as part of the activities for the 125th Anniversary of the Proclamation of Philippine Independence. The caravan aims to make services from various government agencies more accessible to the public, and is set to be held in other parts of the country.