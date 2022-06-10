Food and travel festival promotes tourism

MULTIMEDIA

Food and travel festival highlights local delicacies

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Guests visit the food and travel festival “KAIN NA! Foodie Adventures” at the activity center of the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City on Friday. The festival, which aims to promote food tourism, mobilizes almost 40 national and regional food and travel exhibitors featuring staple Filipino cuisine such as the Ilocos region’s bagnet, empanada, and longganisa, as well as Mindanao fruit jams, durian, marang, and artisanal chocolate among others.