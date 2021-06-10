Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Sweet tribute to Independence Day Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 10 2021 05:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman arranges a display of hopia and mooncakes shaped into a Philippine flag at a mall in Binondo, Manila on Thursday, two days before the country celebrates its Independence Day. The display, made in commemoration of 123 years of Philippine Independence from Spanish colonization, used 2,500 pieces of hopia and 150 pieces of mooncakes. Duterte to attend Independence Day rites for second time as President Read More: 123rd Philippine Independence Philippine Independence Day hopia mooncake multimedia multimedia photos /spotlight/06/10/21/global-plastics-production-falls-for-first-time-since-2008/life/06/10/21/tingnan-wedding-proposal-na-may-kasamang-marry-me-bookshelves/sports/06/10/21/jordi-gomez-de-liano-commits-to-ust-report/news/06/10/21/duterte-baselines-law-china-west-philippine-sea/news/06/10/21/justices-donate-to-community-pantries-to-mark-supreme-courts-120th-anniversary