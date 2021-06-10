MULTIMEDIA

Sweet tribute to Independence Day

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

A woman arranges a display of hopia and mooncakes shaped into a Philippine flag at a mall in Binondo, Manila on Thursday, two days before the country celebrates its Independence Day. The display, made in commemoration of 123 years of Philippine Independence from Spanish colonization, used 2,500 pieces of hopia and 150 pieces of mooncakes.