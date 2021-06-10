Home  >  Life

Celebrating Amadeo's coffee heritage

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 10 2021 07:24 PM

Celebrating Amadeo's coffee heritage

A man passes by the Amadeo Coffee Culture and Heritage Mural Project in Amadeo, Cavite on Thursday. The mural celebrates Amadeo’s coffee heritage and aims to attract tourists to Cavite’s largest coffee producer once COVID-19 quarantine restrictions ease. 

