Celebrating Amadeo's coffee heritage Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 10 2021 07:24 PM A man passes by the Amadeo Coffee Culture and Heritage Mural Project in Amadeo, Cavite on Thursday. The mural celebrates Amadeo's coffee heritage and aims to attract tourists to Cavite's largest coffee producer once COVID-19 quarantine restrictions ease.