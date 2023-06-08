Giant jeepney pays tribute to Philippine Independence

MULTIMEDIA

Giant Jeepney pays tribute to 125th Philippine Independence Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A giant jeepney installation made of out of yarn stands at the Lucky Chinatown Mall in Manila in this photo taken on Thursday. Created by Filipino artist Toym Imao, the installation is part of the mall's tribute to the country's 125th Independence Day on June 12.