Kuala Lumpur celebrates World Ocean Day

'Mermaids' mark World Ocean Day

Fazry Simail, EPA-EFE

Kindergarten students look at divers dressed as mermaids to celebrate World Oceans Day 2022 at Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday. The event aims to increase public awareness to save the ocean and reduce the use of plastic.

