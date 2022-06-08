Kuala Lumpur celebrates World Ocean Day

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA 'Mermaids' mark World Ocean Day Fazry Simail, EPA-EFE Posted at Jun 08 2022 09:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Kindergarten students look at divers dressed as mermaids to celebrate World Oceans Day 2022 at Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday. The event aims to increase public awareness to save the ocean and reduce the use of plastic. FROM THE ARCHIVE Watch more News on iWantTFC Read More: World Ocean Day mermaid Aquaria KLCC Malaysia environment ocean marine life /entertainment/06/08/22/maymay-sa-kaniyang-nobyo-ganito-pala-feeling-na-ako-yung-priority/sports/06/08/22/pba-fajardo-dedicates-charity-project-to-his-late-mom/news/06/08/22/no-more-extension-of-deadline-for-soce-filing-comelec/news/06/08/22/unnecessary-to-bar-protest-on-marcos-inauguration-day-group/sports/06/08/22/pba-smbs-fajardo-manuel-tandem-too-much-for-phoenix