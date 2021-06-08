Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Counting cyclists for inclusive mobility Angie de Silva, ICSC Posted at Jun 08 2021 10:48 PM | Updated as of Jun 09 2021 07:39 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A volunteer counts bikers and pedestrians in Meralco Avenue, Pasig City on Tuesday as part of the citizen-driven bike count project called Metro Manila Counts. The project, a collaboration between Mobility Awards and the local governments of San Juan, Pasig, and Quezon City, aims to establish a baseline data of bikers and pedestrians during rush hours to help justify the need for a better bike infrastructure in the capital. Here’s a wishlist for Manila’s biking community, from two guys who bike a lot Read More: Metro Manila Counts Mobility Awards active transportation sustainable mobility biking cycling bike infrastructure mobility program multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/06/09/21/porn-during-pandemic-half-of-britons-viewed-adult-websites-last-year-regulator-says/news/06/09/21/9-sugatan-sa-pag-araro-ng-pick-up-sa-transport-terminal-sa-capiz/news/06/09/21/southern-ph-medical-center-to-add-beds-as-covid-19-cases-rise-in-davao/news/06/09/21/doh-calabarzon-cases-declining-despite-recent-high-number-of-daily-average-cases/news/06/09/21/cebu-city-edgardo-labella-health-leave