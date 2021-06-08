Home  >  Life

Counting cyclists for inclusive mobility

Angie de Silva, ICSC

Posted at Jun 08 2021 10:48 PM | Updated as of Jun 09 2021 07:39 AM

A volunteer counts bikers and pedestrians in Meralco Avenue, Pasig City on Tuesday as part of the citizen-driven bike count project called Metro Manila Counts. The project, a collaboration between Mobility Awards and the local governments of San Juan, Pasig, and Quezon City, aims to establish a baseline data of bikers and pedestrians during rush hours to help justify the need for a better bike infrastructure in the capital. 

