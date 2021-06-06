MULTIMEDIA

Ready for the 'Twin Spin'

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Customers ride Enchanted Kingdom's new attraction, "Twin Spin", in Sta. Rosa, Laguna on Sunday as the amusement park resumes operations after two months of closure due to COVID-19 restrictions. Workers of the theme park, whose jobs were seriously affected by the lockdown, remain hopeful for its continued operation after IATF allowed the operation of outdoor tourist attractions at thirty percent capacity under GCQ with restrictions.