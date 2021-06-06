Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Solemnity of the Corpus Christi Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 06 2021 02:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees light candles as Parish Priest Educ Apungan carries the Monstrance around the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish church in Quezon City during the Solemnity of the Corpus Christi on Sunday. The local government, based on the guidelines issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19, allowed religious gatherings up to 30 percent of venue capacity as NCR plus remains under general community quarantine with restrictions. IATF allows church gatherings up to 30 pct capacity in NCR Plus Read More: Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish Church Quezon City Solemnity of the Corpus Christi religious gathering multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/06/07/21/nigeria-orders-broadcasters-to-delete-unpatriotic-twitter/news/06/07/21/p136-m-halaga-ng-shabu-nasabat-sa-davao-city/news/06/07/21/over-2-million-pfizer-vaccines-to-arrive-in-ph-this-week-galvez/news/06/07/21/duterte-tells-pinoys-go-back-for-2nd-covid-19-vaccine-dose/video/business/06/07/21/ph-shares-slip-on-profit-taking-foreign-selling