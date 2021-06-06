MULTIMEDIA

Solemnity of the Corpus Christi

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Catholic devotees light candles as Parish Priest Educ Apungan carries the Monstrance around the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish church in Quezon City during the Solemnity of the Corpus Christi on Sunday. The local government, based on the guidelines issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19, allowed religious gatherings up to 30 percent of venue capacity as NCR plus remains under general community quarantine with restrictions.