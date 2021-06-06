Home  >  Life

Don Bosco Tondo urban garden helps residents amid pandemic

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 06 2021 03:44 PM | Updated as of Jun 06 2021 05:47 PM

Residents harvest various vegetables at a farm inside Don Bosco Church compound in Tondo, Manila on Sunday. The church allowed the people residing in nearby barangays to plant vegetables there to augment their daily needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

