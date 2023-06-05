MULTIMEDIA

'The World's Biggest Dictation' in France

Teresa Suarez, EPA-EFE

Hundreds of people participate in 'The World's Biggest Dictation' on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, on Sunday. The Champs-Elysees Committee, organizers of the event, expect around 1,700 participants to take part in the challenge, an attempt to validate the Guinness Book World Record for the world's largest spelling test.

